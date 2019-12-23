Alcohol Poisoning in Philippines Kills 10, Hundreds More Sent to Hospitals - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Alcohol poisoning has claimed the lives of 10 people in the northern Philippines, while hundreds more fell ill after consuming coconut wine, media reported on Monday.

The town of Rizal in Laguna province, where seven people died, declared a state of emergency, according to the CNN Philippines.

Moreover, the sale of coconut wine, or, as locally known, lambanog, is currently banned in the province, the broadcaster said.

Over 250 people have been rushed to hospitals in the capital Manila where they are receiving treatment from methanol poisoning.