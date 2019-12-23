UrduPoint.com
Alcohol Poisoning In Philippines Kills 11, Over 300 Hospitalized - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:01 PM

The death toll from coconut wine poisoning in the Philippines' Laguna province has increased to 11 people, while 300 more have been rushed to hospitals, media reported on Monday, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The death toll from coconut wine poisoning in the Philippines' Laguna province has increased to 11 people, while 300 more have been rushed to hospitals, media reported on Monday, citing the police.

Earlier in the day, 10 people were confirmed dead and over 250 hospitalized.

Six of those taken in for medical treatment were in critical condition, while 18 more were unstable, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper. The victims reportedly drank coconut wine, or lambanog as it is locally known, purchased from a retailer based in the Pook barangay.

The sale of lambanog is currently banned in the province, and the merchant is now being investigated.

