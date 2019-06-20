UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ALDE Group Chair Verhofstadt Considered For Post Of EU Parliament Head - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 02:59 PM

ALDE Group Chair Verhofstadt Considered for Post of EU Parliament Head - Source

The candidacy of a former Belgian prime minister and the incumbent leader of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), Guy Verhofstadt, is being considered for the post of the European Parliament's head, a diplomatic source in Brussels told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The candidacy of a former Belgian prime minister and the incumbent leader of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), Guy Verhofstadt, is being considered for the post of the European Parliament's head, a diplomatic source in Brussels told Sputnik.

Consultations on the selection of candidates for key European posts started at the informal EU summit on May 28. The nomination issues are also expected to be in the focus of the EU summit that is due to begin in Brussels later on Thursday. Following the 2014 European elections, the process took about three months.

"The candidacy of Verhofstadt is being considered for the post of head of the European Parliament," the source said.

Earlier, a parliamentary source told Sputnik that the European People's Party (EPP), the leading political force in the bloc, offered ALDE and centrists of French President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche! party, which jointly formed the third largest Renew Europe parliamentary group after the May elections, the seat of European Parliament head in exchange for support of EPP European Commission President candidate Manfred Weber.

Although the EPP has remained the largest bloc in the European Parliament after the elections, it lost 38 seats in the 751-seat legislature, dropping from 217 seats five years ago to 179. Even if the party joins forces with the second largest group, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) that won 153 seats in the parliament, it still will not be enough to form their traditional grand coalition. The EPP therefore needs to secure support from other political forces to get Weber appointed as the commission's new president.

S&D, meanwhile, insists on the candidacy of European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans for the top EU office. The Liberals, in turn, throw their support behind Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

German national Weber is a proponent of anti-Russia sanctions and critic of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea. Weber is backed by Chancellor Angela Merkel, while Macron supports the candidacy of Danish Vestager.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Russia Europe Parliament Brussels Nord Alliance Angela Merkel May Democrats Gas Post From Top

Recent Stories

UAE, Costa Rica fostering economic and investment ..

1 minute ago

Russians' Real Incomes Gradually Returning to Grow ..

5 minutes ago

CAA to increase plastic wrapping luggage machines ..

5 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to develop I-1 ..

5 minutes ago

EU under pressure over 2050 net zero emissions tar ..

5 minutes ago

At Least Four Civilians Killed in Mine Blast in Sy ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.