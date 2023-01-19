UrduPoint.com

Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over Shooting On Movie Set - Prosecutor

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Actor and movie producer Alec Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in October 2021, prosecutors announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Actor and movie producer Alec Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in October 2021, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the 'Rust' film crew," New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.

The armorer on the movie set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to the statement.

Baldwin and Guierrez-Reed were charged "in the alternative," whereby a jury will decide what definition of the term "involuntary manslaughter" will be used.

Hutchins was killed when a gun held by Baldwin fired during a scene rehearsal on the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch. A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Baldwin and other important members of the movie production on February 15, 2022.

