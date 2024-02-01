Open Menu

Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Shooting

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to manslaughter over 'Rust' shooting

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges over the deadly shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a budget Western, court documents showed Wednesday.

The US actor had been due to appear in a New Mexico court on Thursday for an arraignment, but he waived that appearance in a document in which he also entered his plea.

Baldwin, a producer and star of period piece "Rust," was charged again last month for his role in the 2021 killing of Halyna Hutchins.

He was holding a Colt .45 when it discharged a live round, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have been loaded with a live round.

Related Topics

Budget Mexico Court

Recent Stories

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

9 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

9 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

9 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

9 hours ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

9 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

9 hours ago
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

9 hours ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

9 hours ago
 PML-N announces to support independent candidates ..

PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46

9 hours ago
 ITS installation along NHA network imperative to e ..

ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid

9 hours ago
 Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

9 hours ago
 Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions ..

Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World