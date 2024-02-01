Open Menu

Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges over the deadly shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a budget Western, court documents showed Wednesday.

The US actor had been due to appear in a New Mexico court on Thursday for an arraignment, but he waived that appearance in a document in which he also entered his plea.

Baldwin, a producer and star of period piece "Rust," was charged again last month for his role in the 2021 killing of Halyna Hutchins.

He was holding a Colt .45 when it discharged a live round, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have been loaded with a live round.

