WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming his new movie "Rust" in his first ever interview since the tragedy.

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said in the released preview of his interview with ABC news, which is scheduled to be broadcast in full on Thursday.

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger: Never."

Baldwin, a major Hollywood star for more than 30 years, said he had no idea how the bullet got into the gun in the accidental fatal shooting on October 21.

"I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he said.

Baldwin noted that the shooting was the worst thing that had ever happened to him in his entire life.