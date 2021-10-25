UrduPoint.com

Alec Baldwin's Wife Says Impossible To Express Shock, Heartache After Shooting Incident

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Alec Baldwin's Wife Says Impossible to Express Shock, Heartache After Shooting Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Actor Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria said in a statement on Monday that it is impossible to express the shock and heartache felt in the aftermath of the shooting incident in which her husband shot dead camerawoman Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust."

"My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It's said 'there are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support," Hilaria Baldwin said via Instagram.

On Friday, Alec Baldwin shot Hutchins and movie director Joel Souza at the filming location at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hutchins succumbed to sustained injuries en route to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Hutchins had reportedly been advocating for better working conditions for the crew, who complained of long working hours, problems getting paychecks and the 50-mile drive they were expected to make from Albuquerque to the movie set every day, sources familiar with the matter told US media.

Baldwin said in a statement on Friday that he was fully cooperating with the investigation into the fatal shooting and has been in contact with Hutchins' husband, offering support to him and his family.

Hutchins was born and raised in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union. She graduated from the International Journalism Department of Kiev University and collaborated with British documentary filmmakers as an investigative journalist before moving to Los Angeles several years ago.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Film And Movies Ukraine Wife Santa Fe Los Angeles Kiev Albuquerque Mexico Family Media From Instagram

Recent Stories

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s ..

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhan ..

37 seconds ago
 Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live St ..

Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming!

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

1 hour ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

2 hours ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

3 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.