WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Actor Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria said in a statement on Monday that it is impossible to express the shock and heartache felt in the aftermath of the shooting incident in which her husband shot dead camerawoman Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust."

"My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It's said 'there are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support," Hilaria Baldwin said via Instagram.

On Friday, Alec Baldwin shot Hutchins and movie director Joel Souza at the filming location at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hutchins succumbed to sustained injuries en route to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Hutchins had reportedly been advocating for better working conditions for the crew, who complained of long working hours, problems getting paychecks and the 50-mile drive they were expected to make from Albuquerque to the movie set every day, sources familiar with the matter told US media.

Baldwin said in a statement on Friday that he was fully cooperating with the investigation into the fatal shooting and has been in contact with Hutchins' husband, offering support to him and his family.

Hutchins was born and raised in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union. She graduated from the International Journalism Department of Kiev University and collaborated with British documentary filmmakers as an investigative journalist before moving to Los Angeles several years ago.