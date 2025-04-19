Aleinik: Belarus, China are preparing for second meeting of high-level parliamentary committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) ?lose interaction between Belarus and China is built primarily on the friendship between the leaders of the two states, Aleksandr Lukashenko and Xi Jinping, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs and National Security of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Sergei Aleinik said an interview with BelTA.

Belarus and the People's Republic of China are developing an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, in which the inter-parliamentary dimension is also of great importance. Sergei Aleinik talked about the progress in the implementation of the high-level agreements on parliamentary cooperation reached during the state visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to China in 2023 and subsequent Belarusian-Chinese meetings.

“the countries exchanged high-level visits to further bilateral cooperation, implement the agreements between the leaders of the two countries,” Sergei Aleinik noted. “In May of last year, the Belarusian parliamentary delegation headed by Natalya Kochanova paid a successful official visit to the People's Republic of China.

The program of the visit was packed with meetings and negotiations: with Vice Chairman of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, Chairwoman of the All-China Women's Federation Shen Yiqin.

The High-Level Committee on Cooperation between the Legislative Bodies of the Republic of Belarus and the People's Republic of China held its first meeting, which is also important.

“A wide range of issues were considered during the meetings and negotiations: trade and economy, investment, interregional cooperation, cooperation in lawmaking, in international organizations. The parties agreed to promote bilateral relations at a high level and provide political support to each other. It is very important that China firmly supports Belarus' own path of development and efforts to protect its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and categorically opposes outside interference in the internal affairs of our country,” Sergei Aleinik continued.