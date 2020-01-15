(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Alejandro Giammattei, 63, was sworn in as Guatemala's president on Tuesday evening in the country's capital, at the Miguel Angel Asturias Cultural Center (Teatro Nacional).

"It is time to move to a firm state. It is time to give a future to Guatemalans.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the time of Guatemala," Giammattei wrote on Twitter after his inauguration.

He added in another Tweet that the country's urgent problems, such as corruption and malnutrition, need to be solved.

Giammattei was elected the new president of Guatemala in August 2019.

On Monday, Giammattei said at a press conference that he was informed of an alleged attack planned against him for the day of his inauguration.