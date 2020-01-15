UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alejandro Giammattei Sworn In As Guatemala's President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:00 AM

Alejandro Giammattei Sworn In as Guatemala's President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Alejandro Giammattei, 63, was sworn in as Guatemala's president on Tuesday evening in the country's capital, at the Miguel Angel Asturias Cultural Center (Teatro Nacional).

"It is time to move to a firm state. It is time to give a future to Guatemalans.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the time of Guatemala," Giammattei wrote on Twitter after his inauguration.

He added in another Tweet that the country's urgent problems, such as corruption and malnutrition, need to be solved.

Giammattei was elected the new president of Guatemala in August 2019.

On Monday, Giammattei said at a press conference that he was informed of an alleged attack planned against him for the day of his inauguration.

Related Topics

Attack Corruption Twitter Guatemala August 2019

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

8 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

8 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

8 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.