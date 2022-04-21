UrduPoint.com

Alekperov Steps Down As Lukoil President, Gives Up Boards Of Directors Membership

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 04:22 PM

Alekperov Steps Down as Lukoil President, Gives Up Boards of Directors Membership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Vagit Alekperov, co-owner, president and founder of Russian energy giant Lukoil has decided to step down from his post, as well as resign from the board of directors, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Lukoil's President and member of the Board of Directors Vagit Alekperov informed the Company about his decision to resign as a member of the Board of Directors of PJSC LUKOIL and early resign as President of PJSC LUKOIL. The respective notices of resignation were sent today to the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors," the statement read.

As of March 31, Alekperov owns and votes 3.12% of Lukoil's shares, according to the statement. He is also a beneficiary of 5.43% of the company's shares, in respect of which he has no voting rights.

