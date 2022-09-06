UrduPoint.com

Aleppo Airport Runway Damaged After Israeli Attack - Syrian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Aleppo Airport Runway Damaged After Israeli Attack - Syrian Defense Ministry

The Aleppo International Airport's runway has been damaged after an Israeli missile attack on Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The Aleppo International Airport's runway has been damaged after an Israeli missile attack on Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

"At approximately 20.

16 (17:16 GMT), the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression with several missiles from the Mediterranean Sea west of Latakia, attacking the Aleppo International Airport, which caused material damage to the airport runway and resulted in it being out of service," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Aleppo From Airport

Recent Stories

Evidence of Imran's anti-Pakistan conspiracy to be ..

Evidence of Imran's anti-Pakistan conspiracy to be made public soon: Mian Javed ..

1 minute ago
 COAS spends Defence & Martyrs Day in far-flung flo ..

COAS spends Defence & Martyrs Day in far-flung flood affected areas of Balochist ..

1 minute ago
 Suella Braverman Appointed UK Secretary of State f ..

Suella Braverman Appointed UK Secretary of State for Home Department - London

1 minute ago
 Captain martyred in Boyya IBO laid to rest with fu ..

Captain martyred in Boyya IBO laid to rest with full military honour: ISPR

1 minute ago
 Air Traffic to US Halted Due to Radar System Glitc ..

Air Traffic to US Halted Due to Radar System Glitch, FAA Says American Flights U ..

5 minutes ago
 PSG face backlash over mockery of train travel opt ..

PSG face backlash over mockery of train travel option

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.