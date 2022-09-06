Aleppo Airport Runway Damaged After Israeli Attack - Syrian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The Aleppo International Airport's runway has been damaged after an Israeli missile attack on Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

"At approximately 20.

16 (17:16 GMT), the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression with several missiles from the Mediterranean Sea west of Latakia, attacking the Aleppo International Airport, which caused material damage to the airport runway and resulted in it being out of service," the ministry said in a statement.