Aleppo Airport Suspends Operations Due to Israeli Attack - Syrian Defense Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Aleppo International Airport has suspended operations as a result of an Israeli air attack, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Syrian state television reported an Israeli attack near the airport.

"Today at 02:07 a.m. the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression from the side of the Mediterranean Sea to the west of Latakia, striking at Aleppo International Airport. As a result, the airport was damaged and is out of order," the Syrian ministry said.