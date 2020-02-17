Aleppo Airport to Reopen, First Flight From Damascus Scheduled Wednesday - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud on Monday announced the resumption of operations at the Aleppo International Airport, and added that the first Damascus-Aleppo flight was scheduled for Wednesday.

According to a statement published on the transport ministry's website, Aleppo landing strips are being prepared to receive the first flight from Syrian capital city Damascus Wednesday, with subsequent air communication to resume with Cairo.

The symbolic move comes as the central government had recently won back access to the M5 highway from rebel control which connects Aleppo - once Syria's largest city - to capital Damascus.

In the past week, the government's Syrian Arab Army has waged a successful campaign to resume control over western parts of the city which had still been under control of Turkey-backed rebels.

The airport had been shuttered since 2013 when the city fell into rebel hands.