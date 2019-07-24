UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aleppo Market Included In UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site List Fully Restored - Minister

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:16 PM

Aleppo Market Included in UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site List Fully Restored - Minister

Al Saktyya in the Syrian city of Aleppo, a central market included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, has been fully restored, Local Administration and Environment Minister Hussein Makhlouf said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Al Saktyya in the Syrian city of Aleppo, a central market included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, has been fully restored, Local Administration and Environment Minister Hussein Makhlouf said on Wednesday.

"The restoration of the central city market of Al-Saktyya in Aleppo, which in addition to its socio-economic value has historical value and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been completed," Makhlouf said at a meeting between the Syrian and Russian interdepartmental coordination staffs.

Retail outlets will soon open in the market, which will lead to new jobs, the flourishing production and sale of handicrafts, and a satisfied local population.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. However, in early 2017, after government forces regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition, the focus shifted toward reaching a political settlement, returning refugees and rebuilding the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Syria Russia Sale Aleppo Lead 2017 Market Government Refugee Agreement Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Minister inaugurates new Agthia packaging cent ..

32 minutes ago

Chinese Oil Trader Under US Sanctions Lacks Financ ..

38 seconds ago

Beijing Warns 'External Forces' Against Meddling i ..

42 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Center; 1 ..

43 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab, Governor visit Faisalabad

47 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker felicitates Mir Rehman R ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.