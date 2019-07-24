Aleppo Market Included in UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site List Fully Restored - Minister

Al Saktyya in the Syrian city of Aleppo, a central market included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, has been fully restored, Local Administration and Environment Minister Hussein Makhlouf said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Al Saktyya in the Syrian city of Aleppo , a central market included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, has been fully restored, Local Administration and Environment Minister Hussein Makhlouf said on Wednesday.

"The restoration of the central city market of Al-Saktyya in Aleppo, which in addition to its socio-economic value has historical value and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been completed," Makhlouf said at a meeting between the Syrian and Russian interdepartmental coordination staffs.

Retail outlets will soon open in the market, which will lead to new jobs, the flourishing production and sale of handicrafts, and a satisfied local population.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. However, in early 2017, after government forces regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition, the focus shifted toward reaching a political settlement, returning refugees and rebuilding the country.