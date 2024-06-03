- Home
- World
- News
- Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'explosive eruption': volcanology agency
Alert Level Raised For Philippine Volcano After 'explosive Eruption': Volcanology Agency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM
The alert level for a Philippine volcano was raised Monday after an "explosive eruption" sent a plume of ash, gas and steam five kilometres (three miles) into the sky, the volcanology agency said
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The alert level for a Philippine volcano was raised Monday after an "explosive eruption" sent a plume of ash, gas and steam five kilometres (three miles) into the sky, the volcanology agency said.
Mount Kanlaon on the central island of Negros erupted shortly before 7:00 pm (1100 GMT), prompting warnings for nearby residents to wear facemasks due the threat of volcanic gases and falling ash.
"When it erupted we heard a thunder-like sound," Ethan Asentista-Khoo, 35, told AFP from his home in Pula village near the volcano.
"There was like a fire on the mouth of the volcano, which lasted around one to two minutes. I didn't see any lava or rocks coming out."
The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire" that hosts more than half of the world's volcanoes.
Kanlaon is one of 24 active volcanoes in the archipelago nation.
Eruptions can be deadly, with pyroclastic and lahar flows as well as ashfall posing hazards to communities surrounding the volcano.
Recent Stories
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition
Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens
Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested
India praises vote conduct with Modi tipped to win
Unpacking T20 Cricket World Cup
IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case
SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Festival
AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking of his English on social media
Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar reaffirms govt's commitment t ..
More Stories From World
-
India praises vote conduct with Modi tipped to win15 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Russian attacks on eastern Ukraine58 minutes ago
-
Representative of Uzbekistan elected to UN Human Rights Committee for the first time in history1 hour ago
-
Russia's Lavrov begins Africa tour in junta-led Guinea2 hours ago
-
Japan automakers including Toyota hit by testing scandal3 hours ago
-
Director Hajj inspects catering kitchens to ensure food quality, hygiene3 hours ago
-
Georgian 'foreign influence' bill signed into law3 hours ago
-
Resurgent airlines soar towards passenger, revenue records3 hours ago
-
Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as Mexico's first woman president3 hours ago
-
Healing Hands: Pakistani Hajj Medical team ensures pilgrims' well-being in Saudi Arabia3 hours ago
-
Homeowners and housebuilders pin hopes on ECB rates cut17 minutes ago
-
Zelensky to participate at G7 summit in Italy: spokesman4 hours ago