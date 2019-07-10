UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Alexa, My Head Hurts': UK Health Service Signs Up Amazon

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

'Alexa, my head hurts': UK health service signs up Amazon

"Alexa, what are the symptoms of flu?" The UK government said Wednesday that Britons will be able to get an answer to this and other simple medical questions from the National Health Service (NHS) using their Amazon smart speakers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :"Alexa, what are the symptoms of flu?" The UK government said Wednesday that Britons will be able to get an answer to this and other simple medical questions from the National Health Service (NHS) using their Amazon smart speakers.

The state-run health system's tie-up with the US-based technology giant drew praise from overworked doctors and professionals weary of bad medical advice proliferating online.

But privacy campaigners expressed alarm over the possibility of Amazon storing medical data and then using it to sell targeted ads.

"Technology like this is a great example of how people can access reliable, world-leading NHS advice from the comfort of their home, reducing the pressure on our hardworking GPs and pharmacists," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement.

Amazon said it began updating its Echo smart speakers to search NHS websites for medical answers at the start of the week.

The UK health department said it expected half of all symptom checks and other medical queries to be made through voice-assisted technology by next year.

It added that the new and more reliable service would be especially helpful to the elderly and the blind.

Health professionals also welcomed the government's embrace of shifting consumer habits and the growing dominance of voice services.

"However, it is vital that independent research is done to ensure that the advice given is safe," Royal College of GPs chairwoman Helen Stokes-Lampard said.

"Otherwise it could prevent people seeking proper medical help and create even more pressure on our overstretched GP service." Some privacy campaigners also pointed out that Amazon stores users' voice recordings in their own data centres.

"Encouraging the public to give their private health details to one of the most aggressive corporate data guzzlers is astonishingly misguided," Britain's Big Brother Watch civil liberties group director Silkie Carlo said.

"Healthcare is made inaccessible when trust and privacy is stripped away, and that's what this terrible plan would do," Carlo said.

"It's a data protection disaster waiting to happen." The new service is being billed by the UK government as a world-first.

The government also points out that Amazon will not be able to access Britons' medical records.

The NHS website offers basic advice on thousands of medical conditions and is one of the most popular symptom checkers in the world.

Related Topics

World Technology Hancock United Kingdom All From Government

Recent Stories

Kremlin Sees No Reason for President to React to R ..

42 seconds ago

Iran's Rouhani warns UK of tanker seizure 'consequ ..

46 seconds ago

Bulgaria to buy eight F-16 US fighter jets

48 seconds ago

Delegation of Opposition Lawmakers From Georgia to ..

54 seconds ago

U.S. natural gas production, export to increase in ..

5 minutes ago

Six power pilferers booked in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.