Alexander Ankvab Appointed New Prime Minister Of Abkhazia
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:43 PM
SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Alexander Ankvab was appointed the new prime minister of Abkhazia, the Abkhaz government resigned as the new president, Aslan Bzhania, took office, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.
Bzhania assumed office on April 23, following the election held in March 22.
Ankvab served as the president of Abkhazia between 2011 and 2014.