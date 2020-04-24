Alexander Ankvab Appointed New Prime Minister of Abkhazia

Alexander Ankvab was appointed the new prime minister of Abkhazia, the Abkhaz government resigned as the new president, Aslan Bzhania, took office, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Alexander Ankvab was appointed the new prime minister of Abkhazia, the Abkhaz government resigned as the new president, Aslan Bzhania, took office, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.

Bzhania assumed office on April 23, following the election held in March 22.

Ankvab served as the president of Abkhazia between 2011 and 2014.