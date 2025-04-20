Open Menu

Alexander-Arnold Lauds 'special' Liverpool Moments

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Leicester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Trent Alexander-Arnold refused to quash speculation he will leave Liverpool for Real Madrid at the end of the season after scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory at Leicester on Sunday.

The England right-back's strike on his return from a five-week injury lay-off took the Reds to within one win of just a second Premier League title in 35 years.

Unlike Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who have signed new deals in recent weeks to prolong their stay at Anfield, there has been no movement on Alexander-Arnold extending his stay at his boyhood club.

"I've said all season, I'm not going to speak on my situation," Alexander-Arnold told Sky sports.

"I'm not going to go into details, but these days like today are always special.

"Scoring goals, playing, winning games, being close to winning titles as well as being in title races.

They're special moments that will be with me forever and I'm glad to be a part of them."

Liverpool's previous title in the 2019/20 season was sealed when stadiums were shut to fans due to coronavirus restrictions.

Should Arsenal avoid defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Arne Slot's men can secure the title in front of a full Anfield next Sunday at home to Tottenham.

"It's one win away now, very close and to do it, especially with fans here as well, is a very, very special moment," added Alexander-Arnold.

"To be so close to sealing for some of us a second league title and for a lot of us a first league title, but especially in front of fans, which is what we've been missing, is very special."

