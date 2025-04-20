Alexander-Arnold Lauds 'special' Liverpool Moments
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Leicester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Trent Alexander-Arnold refused to quash speculation he will leave Liverpool for Real Madrid at the end of the season after scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory at Leicester on Sunday.
The England right-back's strike on his return from a five-week injury lay-off took the Reds to within one win of just a second Premier League title in 35 years.
Unlike Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who have signed new deals in recent weeks to prolong their stay at Anfield, there has been no movement on Alexander-Arnold extending his stay at his boyhood club.
"I've said all season, I'm not going to speak on my situation," Alexander-Arnold told Sky sports.
"I'm not going to go into details, but these days like today are always special.
"Scoring goals, playing, winning games, being close to winning titles as well as being in title races.
They're special moments that will be with me forever and I'm glad to be a part of them."
Liverpool's previous title in the 2019/20 season was sealed when stadiums were shut to fans due to coronavirus restrictions.
Should Arsenal avoid defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Arne Slot's men can secure the title in front of a full Anfield next Sunday at home to Tottenham.
"It's one win away now, very close and to do it, especially with fans here as well, is a very, very special moment," added Alexander-Arnold.
"To be so close to sealing for some of us a second league title and for a lot of us a first league title, but especially in front of fans, which is what we've been missing, is very special."
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Trump admin draft order calls for drastic restructure of state department, Rubio calls it 'fake news ..2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 minutes ago
-
Alexander-Arnold lauds 'special' Liverpool moments3 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update13 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results3 hours ago
-
Arsenal make Liverpool wait for title party, Chelsea beat Fulham3 hours ago
-
Sabalenka to face Ostapenko in Stuttgart final3 hours ago
-
Sabalenka to face Ostapenko in Stuttgart final3 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results -- 1st update4 hours ago
-
Frail Pope Francis takes to popemobile to greet Easter crowd4 hours ago
-
German police launch manhunt after 2 people shot dead4 hours ago
-
US aid cuts strain response to health crises worldwide: WHO4 hours ago