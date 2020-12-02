UrduPoint.com
Alexander Lukashenko Concerned Over Growing NATO Military Presence Near CSTO Western Borders

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed on Wednesday concerns over the growing US and NATO military presence near the western borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed on Wednesday concerns over the growing US and NATO military presence near the western borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"The world is once again on the verge of an uncontrolled arms race. The most dangerous phenomena are being escalated: military confrontation between the global centers of power," Lukashenko said at a CSTO videoconference.

The Belarusian president specified that he is especially concerned by extra US troops deployment in Poland and the country's plans to create new military infrastructure facilities.

"We see clearly that systemic military events are becoming more frequent on the territory of this country and in the Baltic nations," Lukashenko added.

Not only Belarusian national interests are targeted, the president warned.

"We should consider NATO statements about the development of some new strategic concept exactly in this context. I believe everyone understands whom and what it will be targeted against," Lukashenko concluded.

