Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian President

(@FahadShabbir)

Alexander Van der Bellen was sworn in as Austria's president on Thursday, with the new head of state declaring his commitment to EU policy in his inaugural speech

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Alexander Van der Bellen was sworn in as Austria's president on Thursday, with the new head of state declaring his commitment to EU policy in his inaugural speech.

Austria's latest presidential election took place on October 9, 2022. Seven candidates were competing for the post, including incumbent president Van der Bellen and 35-year-old punk rocker Dominik Wlazny. Van der Bellen was re-elected for a second six-year term with 56.7% of the votes.

"EU membership is off the table. The benefits and values of the EU are not called into question. The European community was the best idea we've ever had. Whoever plays with the idea of Austria leaving the EU plays with the future of Austria," the president said, speaking in parliament.

Van der Bellen noted that Austrians have avoided "catastrophes" recently, as last year's real economic growth in the country was 4.7%, the unemployment rate remained at a record low in 15 years and gas storage facilities were filled.

"Politicians have to come up with solutions. They should set the agenda, not just slide on it. Manage, not just react. Politicians should lead, not seduce. Ladies and gentlemen, politicians should tell people the truth, even if it is inconvenient," the 79-year-old head of state added.

The president of Austria is elected every six years. Although the office of the president has great power under the Austrian Constitution, in practice, the head of state is a ceremonial and symbolic figure in the country's political system.