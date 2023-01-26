UrduPoint.com

Alexander Van Der Bellen Sworn In As Austrian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian President

Alexander Van der Bellen was sworn in as Austria's president on Thursday, with the new head of state declaring his commitment to EU policy in his inaugural speech

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Alexander Van der Bellen was sworn in as Austria's president on Thursday, with the new head of state declaring his commitment to EU policy in his inaugural speech.

Austria's latest presidential election took place on October 9, 2022. Seven candidates were competing for the post, including incumbent president Van der Bellen and 35-year-old punk rocker Dominik Wlazny. Van der Bellen was re-elected for a second six-year term with 56.7% of the votes.

"EU membership is off the table. The benefits and values of the EU are not called into question. The European community was the best idea we've ever had. Whoever plays with the idea of Austria leaving the EU plays with the future of Austria," the president said, speaking in parliament.

Van der Bellen noted that Austrians have avoided "catastrophes" recently, as last year's real economic growth in the country was 4.7%, the unemployment rate remained at a record low in 15 years and gas storage facilities were filled.

"Politicians have to come up with solutions. They should set the agenda, not just slide on it. Manage, not just react. Politicians should lead, not seduce. Ladies and gentlemen, politicians should tell people the truth, even if it is inconvenient," the 79-year-old head of state added.

The president of Austria is elected every six years. Although the office of the president has great power under the Austrian Constitution, in practice, the head of state is a ceremonial and symbolic figure in the country's political system.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Van Lead Austria October Gas Post Best

Recent Stories

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Overs ..

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Oversight of Aid This Week - State ..

5 minutes ago
 Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future d ..

Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future direction of industry: Asim Qad ..

3 minutes ago
 Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrast ..

Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrastructure

3 minutes ago
 Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governo ..

Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

3 minutes ago

UAE GBC explores stronger cooperation with Women’s Forum of Parliamentary Asse ..

14 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Former Paraguay President, Current Vi ..

US Sanctions Former Paraguay President, Current Vice President for Corruption - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.