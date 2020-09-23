UrduPoint.com
A charismatic anti-corruption campaigner, Alexei Navalny has been Russia's leading opposition politician for around a decade, determined to challenge Vladimir Putin's grip on power despite frequent prison stays and even harm to his health

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A charismatic anti-corruption campaigner, Alexei Navalny has been Russia's leading opposition politician for around a decade, determined to challenge Vladimir Putin's grip on power despite frequent prison stays and even harm to his health.

The Yale-educated 44-year-old lawyer -- who was discharged from a hospital in Germany after treatment for a poisoning attack in Siberia -- has been banned from state television and was barred from challenging Putin in the 2018 presidential election.

Despite being frequently jailed and physically attacked, he has vowed to continue in politics and says he will return to Russia after fully recovering from being poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent in Siberia in August.

He has appeared gaunt in social media posts since the poisoning his allies say was sanctioned and carried out by the state and led to his month-long hospitalisation.

But the staunch Kremlin critic has also taken an upbeat tone in the posts, thanking his wife for her support and mocking the Kremlin for suggesting he poisoned himself.

Navalny has won a young fan base through viral videos exposing corruption among the elites and has more than two million followers on Twitter.

He has grabbed attention with his uncompromising rhetoric and coined phrases such as the "party of crooks and thieves" to slam the ruling United Russia party.

In 2011, the anti-corruption blogger led mass protests when tens of thousands took to the streets of Moscow to protest vote-rigging in parliamentary elections.

Two years later the father of two stood for Moscow mayor, coming second against Putin ally Sergei Sobyanin.

