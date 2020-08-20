UrduPoint.com
Alexei Navalny: The Charismatic Campaigner Who Takes On Putin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:55 PM

A charismatic anti-corruption campaigner, Alexei Navalny has been Russia's leading opposition politician for around a decade, determined to challenge Vladimir Putin's grip on power despite frequent prison stays and even damage to his health

The Yale-educated 44-year-old lawyer -- who was in intensive care in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after allies claimed he was poisoned -- has been banned from state television and was barred from challenging Putin in the 2018 presidential election.

He has often been jailed and physically attacked, but has vowed to press ahead with his efforts.

Navalny has won a young fan base through viral videos exposing corruption among the elites and has more than two million followers on Twitter.

He has grabbed attention with his uncompromising rhetoric and coined phrases such as the "party of crooks and thieves" to slam the ruling United Russia party.

In 2011, the anti-corruption blogger led mass protests when tens of thousands took to the streets of Moscow to protest against vote-rigging in parliamentary elections.

Two years later the father-of-two stood for Moscow mayor, coming second against Putin ally Sergei Sobyanin.

In 2017, he accused then-prime minister Dmitry Medvedev of massive corruption in a YouTube documentary. That kick-started a fresh wave of protests across the country that was met with police violence and mass arrests.

The same year he had to travel to Spain for surgery after one of several street attacks left him nearly blind in one eye.

