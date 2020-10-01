UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alfred Nobel, Creator Of Dynamite And High-minded Prizes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:33 PM

Alfred Nobel, creator of dynamite and high-minded prizes

Swedish inventor and scholar Alfred Nobel, who made a vast fortune from his invention of dynamite in 1866, ordered the creation of the famous Nobel prizes in his will

Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Swedish inventor and scholar Alfred Nobel, who made a vast fortune from his invention of dynamite in 1866, ordered the creation of the famous Nobel prizes in his will.

His 1895 testament stipulated that his fortune was to be placed in a fund destined to honour "those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind".

He died a year later in San Remo, Italy.

Nobel had decreed that the bulk of his estate should be invested in "safe securities" and, as a result, about 31 million Swedish kronor, equivalent today to about 265 million dollars (226 million euros), were used to create the Nobel Foundation.

The will specified that equal prizes should be given for the "most important discovery" in physics, chemistry and medicine, as well as the "most outstanding work in an ideal direction" in the world of literature.

A fifth prize would be for peace, "to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses".

Since 1901, the year the first Nobel prizes were awarded, the Nobel Foundation has funded the awards.

This year's laureates will receive ten million kronor ($1.1 million, 948,000 euros) per award, to be shared if there are several winners in one discipline.

The Nobel Prize for Economics, the only award not included in Nobel's will, is funded by the Swedish Central Bank, which created the prize to mark its 300th anniversary in 1968. It was first awarded in 1969.

- Surprise and resistance - When Nobel died childless and the will was read, the contents surprised many, including his own family.

Two nephews tried to have it nullified, and even King Oscar II of Sweden opposed Nobel's wishes, saying they were not "patriotic minded" and should have been reserved for Swedes.

Nobel insisted in his will that the peace prize be awarded by a Norwegian committee, as Norway was linked to Sweden in a union at the time.

Adding to the confusion, Nobel had not appointed an executor for the testament, nor had he consulted the various institutions he had assigned to award the prizes to ensure that they were willing to undertake the task.

After more than three years of haggling, the Nobel Foundation was created to manage the capital in the inventor's estate, and four institutions agreed to award the prizes as Nobel had wished.

In Stockholm, the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute awards the Medicine Prize, the Swedish Academy handles Literature, and the Royal Academy of Sciences is responsible for Physics, Chemistry and Economics.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, meanwhile, awards the Peace Prize.

Related Topics

Assembly World Norway Died Bank San Stockholm Italy Sweden Oscar Family From Best Million

Recent Stories

China's 1st Mars Rover Takes 'Selfies' in Space

2 seconds ago

Turkey's top diplomat set to visit Italy on Friday ..

8 minutes ago

Russia, Donbas Republics Favor Transparency of Tri ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN Envoy Discuss ..

8 minutes ago

European Commission Launches Legal Action Over UK ..

10 minutes ago

AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle thieves, recovers ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.