Alfred Scorches Past Richardson To Diamond League 100m Finals Win
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Olympic champion Julien Alfred scorched to victory in the 100m at the Diamond League finals in Brussels on Friday as US rival Sha'Carri Richardson finished well down the field.
It had been Richardson who triumphed in Zurich last week, edging Alfred at the line.
But the tables were turned at the King Baudouin Stadium, the Saint Lucia sprinter clocking 10.88 seconds for the win.
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith came in second in 10.92sec, with Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith rounding out the podium in 11.05sec.
Richardson eased off well before the line in the knowledge she had been well beaten, eventually finishing eighth in the nine-woman field in 11.23sec.
"I am so happy, it feels amazing to finish my season on a good note and to take the win," said Alfred.
"I am just so proud of myself. My preparation was a bit difficult, it was really hard for me after Zurich.
"But I think that actually prepared me for Brussels. That gave me the energy to do so good today. I tried to relax and to enjoy the last race of my season.
"But I think losing kind of put me up again, I had to perform. I wanted to prove to myself that I deserve to be here and that I am not a one time thing."
Alfred, who delivered a first-ever Olympic medal for her tiny Caribbean island homeland when she stormed to victory in the blue riband event in Paris, had just one thing on her mind after her Brussels win.
"I am now going back to Saint Lucia and to Aruba! Last year I stayed in Austin but not this year."
