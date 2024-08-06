Alfred Targets Olympic Sprint Double As 'vicious' 1500m Battle Looms
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred targets an Olympic sprint double on Tuesday as Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr go head-to-head in a 1500m grudge match that promises fireworks.
But there was frustration after Paris Games organisers cancelled training for open water swimming in the River Seine due to pollution levels -- the fifth time such a decision has been made.
The women's 200m headlines action at the Stade de France, with Alfred seeking to emulate Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who did the 100m-200m double at the Rio 2016 Games and at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics.
Alfred, the first athlete from the tiny Caribbean island of Saint Lucia to win an Olympic medal, won her semi-final on Monday in 21.98 seconds but was pipped in the overall times by US sprinter Gabrielle Thomas, who crossed the line in 21.86.
Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson withdrew before her heat on Sunday.
Thomas, looking to upgrade from bronze in Tokyo, has the fastest time in the world this year with 21.78sec and has made no secret of the fact that a gold medal is in her sights.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From World
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold8 minutes ago
-
US 'will not tolerate' attacks on troops in Mideast: Austin18 minutes ago
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold58 minutes ago
-
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP58 minutes ago
-
Memory of 'Chariots of Fire' hero Liddell burns bright for daughter1 hour ago
-
Russia says used aviation, artillery to repel Ukrainian border attack7 hours ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus tapped to lead interim govt7 hours ago
-
Britain's Hull hopes smoking will be allowed at Olympic golf7 hours ago
-
After leader ousted, Bangladeshis dream of better future7 hours ago
-
Yunus to lead Bangladesh interim govt: president's office7 hours ago
-
Harris picks Minnesota governor Walz as running mate9 hours ago
-
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP10 hours ago