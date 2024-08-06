Open Menu

Alfred Targets Olympic Sprint Double As 'vicious' 1500m Battle Looms

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred targets an Olympic sprint double on Tuesday as Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr go head-to-head in a 1500m grudge match that promises fireworks.

But there was frustration after Paris Games organisers cancelled training for open water swimming in the River Seine due to pollution levels -- the fifth time such a decision has been made.

The women's 200m headlines action at the Stade de France, with Alfred seeking to emulate Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who did the 100m-200m double at the Rio 2016 Games and at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Alfred, the first athlete from the tiny Caribbean island of Saint Lucia to win an Olympic medal, won her semi-final on Monday in 21.98 seconds but was pipped in the overall times by US sprinter Gabrielle Thomas, who crossed the line in 21.86.

Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson withdrew before her heat on Sunday.

Thomas, looking to upgrade from bronze in Tokyo, has the fastest time in the world this year with 21.78sec and has made no secret of the fact that a gold medal is in her sights.

More Stories From World