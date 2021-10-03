UrduPoint.com

Algeria Bans French Warplanes From Airspace - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Algeria Bans French Warplanes From Airspace - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Algeria banned French military jets from flying through its airspace on Sunday amid growing tensions between the two countries, media said.

The French armed forces learned about the ban in the morning when they submitted flight plans to Algerian authorities, Le Figaro reported. There was no prior warning.

Col. Pascal Ianni, a spokesman for the armed forces, told the paper this would not affect the French counterterrorism operation in the Sahel region.

"We have adapted and we are not concerned about the operations," he said.

Algeria recalled its ambassador to France on Saturday over "inadmissible" comments that French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly made about the North African country.

Relations between the two allies soured after France cut the number of visas issued to Algerians, Moroccans and Tunisians, claiming that the three countries are not doing enough to repatriate illegal migrants.

Related Topics

France Algeria Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

2 hours ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

2 hours ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

3 hours ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.