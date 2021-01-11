MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Algeria's Ministry for Pharmaceuticals Industry on Sunday registered the Russia-developed coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

A press release circulated by the ministry said the Ministry's National Agency for Pharmaceuticals granted authorization for administering Sputnik V under an executive decree for urgent measures to get a vaccine campaign underway in the country.

This makes Algeria the first nation on the African continent to register the vaccine.