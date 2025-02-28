Algeria blames French far right as relations with former colonial ruler fray

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Relations between France and Algeria have hit a new low with Algiers blaming the rise of the French far right for a more combative approach from Paris towards its former colony.

Algeria has "clearly become the battleground for internal French political disputes, where no blow is too low," the foreign ministry said in a sharply worded statement.

It pointed to the French far right as the "instigator" of the deepening rift and accused it of "taking French-Algerian relations hostage".

Relations between the two governments had already been strained last July when France recognised Moroccan sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara in a major tilt towards Algeria's north African rival.