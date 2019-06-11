UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Car Tycoon Associates Probed For Graft: Prosecutor

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:07 PM

Algeria car tycoon associates probed for graft: prosecutor

A prosecutor said Tuesday that 45 people including senior officials connected to Algerian automobile tycoon Mahieddine Tahkout are under investigation for corruption and money laundering

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :A prosecutor said Tuesday that 45 people including senior officials connected to Algerian automobile tycoon Mahieddine Tahkout are under investigation for corruption and money laundering.

Of 56 persons of interest in the case, 45 are under judicial investigation, the Algiers prosecutor said in a statement broadcast by state television.

The investigating judge had "decided to place 19 of the accused in provisional detention and to conditionally release seven" suspects, the statement said.

The 19 others under investigation remained free without restrictions, it added.

A lawyer for Tahkout told AFP on Monday that the tycoon had been placed in provisional detention on corruption allegations.

Tahkout is a close associate of longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced to step down in April after weeks of mass protests.

Demonstrations have continued since the ailing president stepped down, as protesters demand that regime insiders also exit as a precursor to independent institutions being set up.

Thousands of students and teachers took to the streets of the capital on Tuesday, rejecting dialogue with interim President Abdelkader Bensalah.

Tahkout's business group owns one of Algeria's biggest automobile dealerships.

Among those accused alongside Tahkout are his son and two of his brothers, 38 civil servants and three employees of Tahkout's businesses, according to the prosecutor.

The 45 under investigation are being probed for money laundering, concealing the illicit transfer of goods obtained through corruption, and squandering public money.

Among the remaining 11 persons of interest are a former prime minister, two former ministers and a current minister, the statement said, without giving Names.

The positions occupied by the 11 at the time of the alleged events means they enjoy immunity, but their cases have been sent to the public prosecutor to decide on further action.

The justice ministry said Monday that Algeria's upper house would vote on June 19 on whether to lift the parliamentary immunity of two Bouteflika-era ministers -- Said Barkat and Djamel Ould Abbes.

Several prominent politicians and businessmen linked to Bouteflika have been detained or questioned in connection with corruption since the president was forced to step down after two decades in power.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Business Vote Immunity Algiers Algeria Money April June TV

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.