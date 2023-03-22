UrduPoint.com

Algeria Could Become Mediator In Ukraine Crisis Resolution - President

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 05:10 AM

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Algeria could become a mediator in the resolution of the crisis in Ukraine, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said.

"Algeria can play a mediating role in the Ukrainian crisis. We are among the few countries that have sufficient confidence for this," Tebboune told Al Jazeera.

Earlier, Algerian Council of the Nation President Salah Goudjil, at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, who was in Algeria on an official visit, said Algeria is ready to use its position in the world and mediate in the Russia-Ukraine dialogue.

Tebboune also told the tv channel that his visit to Russia is scheduled for May.

