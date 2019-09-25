UrduPoint.com
Algeria Court Sentences Bouteflika Brother To 15 Years

Umer Jamshaid 3 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

An Algerian military court has sentenced the brother of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika and three co-defendants to 15 years in prison, the state APS news agency reported on Wednesday

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :An Algerian military court has sentenced the brother of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika and three co-defendants to 15 years in prison, the state APS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Said Bouteflika, widely seen as the real power behind the presidency after his brother suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013, went on trial on Monday alongside two former intelligence chiefs and a political party head.

All four faced charges of "undermining the authority of the army" and "conspiring" against the state in order to bring about regime change, in the run-up to the ageing president's resignation in the face of mass protests earlier this year.

