Algeria COVID-19 Toll Increases by 65 Cases to 367 - Health Ministry

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Algerian Health Ministry said on Thursday it had verified 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the country over the past day, bringing the total to 367 cases, including 25 fatalities.

According to the ministry's statement, 65 new cases of infection and four new coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded in Algeria over the past 24 hours. Of total 367 cases, an approximate half are located in the northern province of Blida, the statement read.

On Tuesday, the Blida authorities ordered residents to self-isolate for 10 day, subject to possible further extension.

In Algiers, the Algerian capital, a curfew has been in effect since Tuesday from 7 p.m. till 7 a.m. and public gatherings of more than ten people were banned.

The nationwide COVID-19 response measures in Algeria include closing all public food services and retailers, save for grocery stores, and suspending taxi services. All urban public transport was suspended and the number of public servants at the workplace was cut in half. The country has also partially suspended air traffic with certain locations and halted sea traffic with European countries entirely.