Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with Morocco: foreign minister

Algeria's Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said Tuesday that his country has severed diplomatic relations with Morocco due to its "hostile actions"

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Algeria's Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said Tuesday that his country has severed diplomatic relations with Morocco due to its "hostile actions".

"Algeria has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Morocco from today," Tuesday, the minister announced during a press conference.