Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Morocco Over 'Hostile Actions'

Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:04 PM

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said on Tuesday that his country would sever diplomatic ties with Morocco, citing the neighbor's "hostile actions."

"Algeria has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Morocco starting Tuesday.

Since the day of independence and throughout the history Morocco has been continuing hostile actions toward our country," Lamamra told a news conference.

The two countries fought a war over their shared border in the early 1960s, and land crossings between them have been closed for almost three decades. More recently, Algeria pulled its ambassador from Rabat after tensions over a contested Western Sahara territory flared up again in July.

