UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Ex-car Boss Gets 16-year Jail Term For Corruption

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Algeria ex-car boss gets 16-year jail term for corruption

A former car industry boss who swiftly amassed riches under Algeria's ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison on corruption charges

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A former car industry boss who swiftly amassed riches under Algeria's ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison on corruption charges.

In the country's fourth major post-Bouteflika era corruption trial, Mahieddine Tahkout was convicted over "privileges, advantages and (access to) public markets" in violation of Algerian laws.

Tahkout, who also served as a minister, held a number of industry concessions and ran an assembly plant of the giant South Korean manufacturer Hyundai.

A court in the capital's Sidi Mhamed district also found him guilty of money laundering, along with his two brothers and a son, each handed seven-year jail terms.

Defence lawyer Khaled Bourayou said two former premiers, Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, both of whom have already been slapped with heavy jail sentences in other graft trials, received 10-year terms.

Ouyahia and Sellal, not in court for the sentencing, were in hospital for unspecified medical reasons.

Tahkout, who has been in detention since June 2019, was a small trader who made a fortune by building a bus company and winning concessions in towns and universities.

On July 1, prominent tycoon Ali Haddad, a construction firm chief, was among several former Bouteflika allies handed heavy prison sentences on corruption charges.

Ailing Bouteflika, who was Algeria's longest-serving president, was forced to resign in April last year after losing the backing of the army amid enormous street protests against his decision to seek a fifth term.

Following his departure, authorities launched a string of graft investigations which have seen his powerful brother Said and two former intelligence chiefs jailed.

While some have welcomed the trials of figures in his entourage, many fear they amount to little more than a power struggle between regime "clans".

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Army Jail Company Car Algeria North Korea Money April June July 2019 Market Industry Hyundai Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

26 minutes ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

56 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court disposes off petition pertain ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.