UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Ex-PM Sellal Detained: State Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:05 PM

Algeria ex-PM Sellal detained: state media

Algeria's former prime minister Abdelmalek Sellal was remanded in custody Thursday after appearing before a judge as part of an anti-corruption investigation, state media reported

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Algeria's former prime minister Abdelmalek Sellal was remanded in custody Thursday after appearing before a judge as part of an anti-corruption investigation, state media reported.

The decision against Sellal, an ally of ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, comes a day after former premier Ahmed Ouyahia was also remanded in custody.

The two politicians are among numerous high-profile figures in Algeria to be drawn into graft probes since the ailing Bouteflika was forced to step down in April following weeks of mass protests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Algeria April Media

Recent Stories

India can no longer hide crimes against humanity i ..

5 minutes ago

Sarfaraz laments missed opportunities against Aust ..

8 minutes ago

State Duma Council to Discuss on June 19 Russia's ..

58 seconds ago

If Russia's Delegation Loses Powers in PACE, It Re ..

1 minute ago

Lecturers, Assistant Professor suspended for misco ..

1 minute ago

Froome's surgery successful, back racing in six mo ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.