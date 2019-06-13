Algeria ex-PM Sellal detained: state media

Algeria's former prime minister Abdelmalek Sellal was remanded in custody Thursday after appearing before a judge as part of an anti-corruption investigation, state media reported

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Algeria's former prime minister Abdelmalek Sellal was remanded in custody Thursday after appearing before a judge as part of an anti-corruption investigation, state media reported.

The decision against Sellal, an ally of ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, comes a day after former premier Ahmed Ouyahia was also remanded in custody.

The two politicians are among numerous high-profile figures in Algeria to be drawn into graft probes since the ailing Bouteflika was forced to step down in April following weeks of mass protests.