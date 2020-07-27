UrduPoint.com
Algeria Extends Curfew, Quarantine Measures In 29 Provinces - Prime Minister's Office

Mon 27th July 2020

Algeria Extends Curfew, Quarantine Measures in 29 Provinces - Prime Minister's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Algerian authorities have extended the COVID-19 curfew and quarantine restrictions in 29 provinces out of 48 for 15 days, according to the office of Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad.

Among the extended restrictions will be the traffic ban, with the exception of passenger and cargo transports. The citizens of 29 provinces will also have to stay at home from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (19:00 to 04:00 GMT).

"Following consultations with the science committee and the health authorities as well as having reviewed the health situation across the country, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, with the agreement of the republic's president, has decided to extend the measures ... of the mechanism to fight and prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading," the office said in a statement.

Algeria has confirmed a total of 27,357 coronavirus cases, along with a death toll of 1,155.

