Algeria Extends Lockdown for 15 Days Starting May 15 Amid Global Pandemic - Prime Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Algeria has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown for 15 more days beginning on May 15 as part of the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said on Tuesday.

"[The government decided to extend] the sanitary lockdown for 15 more days, as part of the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic," Djerad said, as quoted by the state-run Algerian Press Service (APS).

These measures will come into force on May 15, the minister noted while speaking on the regional radio station during his official visit to Algeria's Oran province, the APS reported.

On April 29, the Algerian government prolonged the lockdown across the country until May 14. Algiers had previously imposed a partial lockdown until April 28.

As of Tuesday, the Algerian Health Ministry has registered 5,891 COVID-19 cases, with 507 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,841 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.