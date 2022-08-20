UrduPoint.com

Algeria Fires Mostly Contained But More Residents Forced To Evacuate

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 12:34 AM

Algeria fires mostly contained but more residents forced to evacuate

Wildfires which killed at least 38 people across northern Algeria have been largely contained, firefighters said Friday, but new blazes forced further evacuations and the closure of some roads near the Tunisian border

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Wildfires which killed at least 38 people across northern Algeria have been largely contained, firefighters said Friday, but new blazes forced further evacuations and the closure of some roads near the Tunisian border.

Fierce fires have become an annual fixture in Algeria's parched forests where climate change is exacerbating a long-running drought.

Since the beginning of August, more than 200 blazes have devastated hundreds of hectares (acres).

Fire service spokesman Colonel Farouk Achour said Friday morning that all the fires had been "completely brought under control", but the service later tweeted that seven fires were burning in the far northeastern regions of El Tarf and Skikda.

State television showed images of an army firefighting aircraft over El Tarf, and the police said several highways in the area had been closed.

Images on social media showed people evacuating homes near a forest blaze in the El Kala area, which had seen devastating fires on Thursday.

El Tarf residents were counting their losses, including the charred remains of farm animals burned alive as flames swept through the area.

The fire "didn't spare anything", said one farmer, Hamdi Gemidi, 40, who walked in rubber sandals on the ash-covered earth where the carcasses of what appeared to be sheep lay.

"This is our livelihood... We have nowhere to go and nothing to make a living from." Ghazala, 81, said she had been rescued along with a few animals after flames came dangerously close to her house.

"I don't know where to go now. Should I stay in the fields, forests or mountains?" she asked, on the verge of tears.

"I really don't know where I should go."

Related Topics

Fire Army Police Social Media Drought Skikda Algeria August Border TV All From

Recent Stories

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military As ..

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine - White Ho ..

7 minutes ago
 ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impou ..

ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impounds106 bikes over stunt riding ..

7 minutes ago
 Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Leg ..

Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Legalize Violence Against FBI - R ..

9 minutes ago
 Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine B ..

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Children 5-11 Years ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Champio ..

Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash Championship

26 minutes ago
 US Deputy Treasury Chief Will Visit India to Highl ..

US Deputy Treasury Chief Will Visit India to Highlight Economic, Security Ties - ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.