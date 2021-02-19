UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Frees First Democracy Activists After Presidential Pardons

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

Algeria frees first democracy activists after presidential pardons

Algeria on Friday released a dozen pro-democracy activists from jail, the first batch freed under presidential pardons issued ahead of the second anniversary of a popular uprising

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Algeria on Friday released a dozen pro-democracy activists from jail, the first batch freed under presidential pardons issued ahead of the second anniversary of a popular uprising.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in a long-awaited speech to the nation late Thursday, declared dozens of pardons in a gesture of appeasement as the Hirak protest movement gathers momentum once again.

The Hirak mass protests, meaning "movement" in Arabic, swept former strongman Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019, but continued after his fall.

Tebboune's initiative comes on the eve of the Hirak's second anniversary on February 22, with calls on social media for demonstrations Monday to mark the day.

Algeria is facing political and economic crises, with the coronavirus pandemic adding to the woes of an oil-dependent economy.

The National Committee for the Liberation of Prisoners (CNLD), a rights group, announced the release on Friday, with more detainees expected to be released soon.

Relatives of prisoners and journalists gathered Friday outside the Kolea prison, west of the capital Algiers.

Among the prisoners in Kolea is journalist Khaled Drareni, sentenced to two years in prison in September, and who has become a symbol of the fight for press freedom in Algeria.

"Behind the fence, we are waiting for Khaled," said fellow journalist Mohamed Sidoummou. "We are all optimistic." It is not confirmed if Drareni, a correspondent for French-language TV5 Monde and press watchdog Reporters Without Borders, will be included in the pardon.

- 'Change of the system' - Around 70 people are currently in prison over their links with the Hirak movement or other peaceful opposition political activity, according to the CNLD.

Tebboune said that around 55 to 60 Hirak members would benefit from the amnesty, with their release to start immediately.

However, Drareni is waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on his appeal on February 25, and the pardon applies only to those whose cases are settled entirely, lawyer and rights activist Mostefa Bouchachi said.

Releasing activists whose cases are ongoing "poses a legal problem for the government, unless it is recognised that justice has worked badly," wrote Abed Charef, on the middle East Eye website.

The unprecedented protest movement, demanding a sweeping overhaul of the ruling system in place since Algeria's independence from France in 1962, only suspended its rallies in March last year amid coronavirus restrictions.

On Tuesday, thousands of Algerians rallied in the northern town of Kherrata, where the first major protest erupted in 2019 against Bouteflika's bid for a fifth presidential term.

Protesters demanded "the fall of the regime" and "the release of prisoners of conscience".

On Friday, usually the day of Hirak marches, police deployed in large numbers in central Algiers.

"Algerians will continue to demonstrate peacefully to put pressure on the system so that it really changes," Bouchachi said.

Tebboune on Thursday also announced early elections, calling for the dissolution of parliament and declaring a government reshuffle within 48 hours.

Legislative elections had been scheduled to be held in 2022, but Tebboune wants early polls to take place before year's end.

But activists said Algeria needed bigger change than an election alone.

"Democracy is not limited to elections but to the exercise of democratic freedoms," said Said Salhi, from the Algerian League for Human Rights.

"The Hirak calls for a change of the system through an authentic and open democratic process."

Related Topics

Election Protest Supreme Court Police Parliament Democracy Jail Social Media France Algiers Independence Algeria Middle East February March September 2019 All From Government Arab Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Opposition does not want transparency in Senate po ..

2 minutes ago

Faivre bags 'unreal' gold in world giant slalom as ..

2 minutes ago

Multilateralism 'boosted' by change in US govt: Me ..

2 minutes ago

Gunfire in Mogadishu as political tensions soar

11 minutes ago

WASA installs hand sanitizer dispensers at educati ..

11 minutes ago

PTI forms Parliamentary Board for upcoming AJK ele ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.