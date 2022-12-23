UrduPoint.com

Algeria Hopes To Join BRICS Alliance In 2023 - President

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Algeria Hopes to Join BRICS Alliance in 2023 - President

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Algeria is hoping to join the BRICS alliance of the largest developing economies in 2023, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday night.

"God willing, 2023 will be the year when Algeria joins BRICS," Tebboune said in a televised appearance on the national broadcaster.

The president added that current BRICS members, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have already approved the country's accession to the alliance.

Algeria submitted the official application to join BRICS in November.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Moscow welcomes Algeria's intention to join the alliance.

BRICS is an informal association of the world's major developing economies, which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between these nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. Along with Algeria, a number of other countries, including Argentina, Iran, Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, have expressed their interest in joining the group over the past months and years.

Related Topics

India World Iran Moscow Russia Turkey China Egypt Alliance Argentina Algeria Indonesia Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia November God

Recent Stories

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

2 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

2 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

3 hours ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

3 hours ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

3 hours ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.