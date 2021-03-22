UrduPoint.com
Algeria Issues 'terrorism' Warrants For Exiled Activists

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:11 PM

Algeria issues 'terrorism' warrants for exiled activists

A court in Algeria issued arrest warrants Sunday for outspoken exiled activists, accusing a former diplomat, a blogger and a journalist of seeking to turn a protest movement to violence

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A court in Algeria issued arrest warrants Sunday for outspoken exiled activists, accusing a former diplomat, a blogger and a journalist of seeking to turn a protest movement to violence.

The warrants come as Algeria's anti-government protesters, the Hirak movement, are boosting weekly rallies ahead of June elections.

The warrants target former diplomat Mohamed Larbi Zeitout, blogger Amir Boukhors, who writes under the name "Amir Dz", and journalist Hichem Aboud.

Zeitout, 57, who founded the outlawed Islamist movement Rachad in 2007, lives in exile in Britain.

Rachad is accused of gathering former militants from the Islamic Salvation Front (FIS) to infiltrate the pro-democracy Hirak protest movement and lead it to violence.

Zeitout is wanted on charges of the "management and financing of a terrorist group", as well as forgery and money laundering, according to the official APS news agency.

Boukhors, 38, has released several videos critical of the government, while Aboud, 65, reported to be a former member of the Algerian secret services, was sentenced last year in absentia to seven years in prison.

