Algeria Launches International Manhunt For Ex-Defense Minister - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:48 PM

Algeria Launches International Manhunt for Ex-Defense Minister - Reports

An Algerian martial court issued international arrest warrants on Tuesday for the ex-defense minister and his son on accusations of conspiracy against the military, state television said

An Algerian martial court issued international arrest warrants on Tuesday for the ex-defense minister and his son on accusations of conspiracy against the military, state television said.

The court in Blida also ordered the arrest of businessman Belhamdine Farid believed to be an ally of the fugitive general, Khaled Nezzar, according to EPTV.

Charges included a "breach of public order." The articles of the criminal code cited by the court bear a penalty ranging from several years in jail to capital punishment.

The warrants come amid a crackdown on Algeria's old guard whose removal was demanded by the opposition after the North African nation's longtime leader, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was ousted in April following weeks of popular protests.

