UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Mobilises Prisoners To Make Virus Protection Gear

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Algeria mobilises prisoners to make virus protection gear

Inmates at 30 Algerian prisons are being mobilised to make personal protective equipment to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, official news agency APS reported

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Inmates at 30 Algerian prisons are being mobilised to make personal protective equipment to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, official news agency APS reported.

Authorities will "open sewing workshops for the production of 200,000 masks by prisoners in 30 penitentiaries... to meet their own needs and those of the courts", prisons chief Faycal Bourbala told APS on Thursday.

Prisoners will also make clothing and protective suits for medical personnel, he added, with disinfection chambers also being manufactured at three facilities.

Prisoners will take part on a voluntary basis at the sewing workshops, which already exist and mainly attract female detainees who want to become dressmakers.

Authorities say no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 illness have been detected among 58,000 inmates at the country's 150 prison facilities.

Since the start of the outbreak, the justice ministry has suspended family visits and ordered new prisoners into 14-day quarantines in isolated rooms.

Inmates are not allowed to leave the prisons except in case of emergency, and all direct contact with their lawyers has been banned.

According to officially declared figures, Algeria has seen Africa's deadliest coronavirus outbreak so far.

It has seen 348 deaths and 2,268 cases since the end of February, from a population of 44 million.

Related Topics

Africa Lawyers Algeria February Family All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

12 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed chairs ADSC&#039;s virtual meetin ..

33 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hail r ..

2 minutes ago

India updates COVID-19 containment plan for a scen ..

1 hour ago

Pellegrino returns to Argentina to coach Velez Sar ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders to conclude Ashiana-e-Iqb ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.