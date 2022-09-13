Algeria Offers Favorable Conditions for Russian Investors in Energy Sector - Ambassador

ST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Algerian ambassador to Russia Smail Benamara called on the Russian companies on Tuesday to invest in the Algerian energy sector as it offers favorable conditions following the enactment of a new hydrocarbon law.

In 2020, Algeria introduced a new hydrocarbon law designed to reverse declining foreign upstream investment through improved contract terms and taxation.

"I want to take this opportunity to call on the Russian companies to consider investment opportunities in Algeria, which offers many advantages in particular within the framework of an attractive new Algerian carbon law in terms of contracts and taxation," Benamara said at the 11th St.

Petersburg International Gas Forum.

Benamara added that Algeria could become a gateway to the African market for Russia.

The ambassador also recalled the partnership between Algeria's Sonatrach and Russia's Gazprom, announced in 2021. The joint venture will start gas production at the Al Assel field in 2025.