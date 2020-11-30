Algeria Optimistic About OPEC+ Members Chances of Agreeing to Extend Oil Output Cuts

Algeria is optimistic about the possibility of OPEC+ members agreeing on the extension of the current oil production cuts until the end of March 2021, a source in the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Algeria is optimistic about the possibility of OPEC+ members agreeing on the extension of the current oil production cuts until the end of March 2021, a source in the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"Algeria, [presently chairing the OPEC,] is optimistic that OPEC+ members can reach a consensus on extending the current output cuts until the end of March 2021," the source said.

"Consultations are ongoing in an intensive way to reach an agreement," the source added.