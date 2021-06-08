Algeria prepares for election amid strict health measures

Millions of Algerian voters will cast ballot in the country's parliamentary elections on June 12 amid strict safety measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic

ALGIERS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) Millions of Algerian voters will cast ballot in the country's parliamentary elections on June 12 amid strict safety measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote will be the second since the outbreak of the virus in the North African nation after holding a referendum in November 2020 on amending the constitution.

An acute upsurge of cases, exceeding 1,200 per day, was recorded during the referendum, something Algerian authorities are keen to avoid.

In total, Algeria has recorded nearly 4,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to figures by the Algerian Ministry of Health.

About 24 million voters, more than half of the country's 43 million population, are eligible to vote in the June 12 polls.

Mohamed Charfi, the head of the National Independent Authority of the Elections (ANIE), told a press conference last month that special safety protocols will be in place during the polls to curb the spread of the virus.

He also noted that a specialized medical structure will be established to ensure compliance with health protocols.

Although the daily infection tally has been relatively stable in the past few weeks, authorities stress respect for preventive measures in light of mutated strains of the virus.

These measures include a month-long night curfew that started on May 20 in 19 out of 58 provinces, a measure that covers campaign and voting days.