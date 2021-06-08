UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Prepares For Election Amid Strict Health Measures

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:44 PM

Algeria prepares for election amid strict health measures

Millions of Algerian voters will cast ballot in the country's parliamentary elections on June 12 amid strict safety measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic

ALGIERS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) Millions of Algerian voters will cast ballot in the country's parliamentary elections on June 12 amid strict safety measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote will be the second since the outbreak of the virus in the North African nation after holding a referendum in November 2020 on amending the constitution.

An acute upsurge of cases, exceeding 1,200 per day, was recorded during the referendum, something Algerian authorities are keen to avoid.

In total, Algeria has recorded nearly 4,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to figures by the Algerian Ministry of Health.

About 24 million voters, more than half of the country's 43 million population, are eligible to vote in the June 12 polls.

Mohamed Charfi, the head of the National Independent Authority of the Elections (ANIE), told a press conference last month that special safety protocols will be in place during the polls to curb the spread of the virus.

He also noted that a specialized medical structure will be established to ensure compliance with health protocols.

Although the daily infection tally has been relatively stable in the past few weeks, authorities stress respect for preventive measures in light of mutated strains of the virus.

These measures include a month-long night curfew that started on May 20 in 19 out of 58 provinces, a measure that covers campaign and voting days.

Related Topics

Vote Algeria May June November 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Israel lawmakers to vote Sunday on anti-Netanyahu ..

4 minutes ago

China says US 'politicising' Winter Olympics as bo ..

4 minutes ago

Leaving Forces Must Protect Afghan Staff From Tali ..

4 minutes ago

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.92 mln: Africa C ..

4 minutes ago

Railways completes relief operation, restores trac ..

12 minutes ago

Railways minister monitors entire relief operation ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.