Algeria Ready To Be Mediator In Russia-Ukraine Talks - Upper House President

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Algeria Ready to Be Mediator in Russia-Ukraine Talks - Upper House President

ALGERIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Algeria is ready to use its position on the world stage and act as a mediator in the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, the Algerian upper house president, Salah Goudjil, said on Thursday.

"Algeria can use its position, its place in the international arena, to try to conduct a direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. (This is) a real solution to this conflict ... We believe that the only key to this conflict is dialogue between the two countries, Russia and Ukraine," he said at a meeting with Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matvienko, who is paying an official visit to Algeria.

On Wednesday, a Russian Federation Council delegation arrived in Algeria. Matvienko is also expected to meet the Algerian lower house president, Ibrahim Boughali.

In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could not hold any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remained president of Russia and signed a decree to that effect. Russian senior officials have repeatedly reaffirmed their readiness to start peace negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict.

