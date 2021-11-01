Algeria Ready to Develop Long-Term Cooperation With Russia in Pharmaceuticals - Minister

Algeria is interested in long-term cooperation with Russia in the pharmaceutical industry, including the production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Algerian Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry, Abderrahmane Lotfi Djamel Benhamed, told Sputnik

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Algeria is interested in long-term cooperation with Russia in the pharmaceutical industry, including the production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Algerian Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry, Abderrahmane Lotfi Djamel Benhamed, told Sputnik.

"As you know, a cooperation protocol has been signed with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). A digital database on the Russian vaccine has been created to provide a technology transfer procedure that will allow Algeria to produce (Sputnik V)," the minister said.

However, according to him, such a procedure usually takes a long time. In particular, as Benhamed said, the Russian side has not yet sent working groups to inspect Algerian enterprises. The minister stressed that it was not a delay, but the necessary time to launch the production of drugs in accordance with the standards of the pharmaceutical industry.

"We are ready to continue working with Russia. Moreover, we have expanded our cooperation at the expense of other products, since we know the excellent quality of Russian products. We were the first African country to register Sputnik V," Benhamed said.

According to the minister, Algerian enterprises will be able to start producing the vaccine two months after receiving the raw materials.

Along with the vaccine, cooperation with Russia also involves the production of anti-cancer drugs intended for the local market and for export to the middle East and African countries, Benhamed said.

"We have 130 pharmaceutical laboratories that, in accordance with the world standards, produce almost all drugs the African continent needs. We export to African and European countries," he added.

Previously, Algeria did not promote exports of pharmaceuticals because of the obligation to meet the needs of the local market, but the situation has changed, Benahmed explained. In particular, the African Medicines Agency, involving 15 of the continent's countries, will begin its work in a few weeks. According to Benhamed, Algeria is "seriously preparing" to work within the framework of this organization.

In February, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that the production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine would begin in the country in about six months. In the same month, Russia's trade representative in Algeria, Ivan Nalich, told Sputnik that Algeria was showing great interest in localizing the production of this vaccine and resolving technical issues.

The vaccination campaign began in Algeria on January 30. The Sputnik V vaccine is actively being used. Vaccination is free of charge for all population groups.