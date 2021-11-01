UrduPoint.com

Algeria Ready To Develop Long-Term Cooperation With Russia In Pharmaceuticals - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:37 PM

Algeria Ready to Develop Long-Term Cooperation With Russia in Pharmaceuticals - Minister

Algeria is interested in long-term cooperation with Russia in the pharmaceutical industry, including the production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Algerian Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry, Abderrahmane Lotfi Djamel Benhamed, told Sputnik

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Algeria is interested in long-term cooperation with Russia in the pharmaceutical industry, including the production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Algerian Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry, Abderrahmane Lotfi Djamel Benhamed, told Sputnik.

"As you know, a cooperation protocol has been signed with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). A digital database on the Russian vaccine has been created to provide a technology transfer procedure that will allow Algeria to produce (Sputnik V)," the minister said.

However, according to him, such a procedure usually takes a long time. In particular, as Benhamed said, the Russian side has not yet sent working groups to inspect Algerian enterprises. The minister stressed that it was not a delay, but the necessary time to launch the production of drugs in accordance with the standards of the pharmaceutical industry.

"We are ready to continue working with Russia. Moreover, we have expanded our cooperation at the expense of other products, since we know the excellent quality of Russian products. We were the first African country to register Sputnik V," Benhamed said.

According to the minister, Algerian enterprises will be able to start producing the vaccine two months after receiving the raw materials.

Along with the vaccine, cooperation with Russia also involves the production of anti-cancer drugs intended for the local market and for export to the middle East and African countries, Benhamed said.

"We have 130 pharmaceutical laboratories that, in accordance with the world standards, produce almost all drugs the African continent needs. We export to African and European countries," he added.

Previously, Algeria did not promote exports of pharmaceuticals because of the obligation to meet the needs of the local market, but the situation has changed, Benahmed explained. In particular, the African Medicines Agency, involving 15 of the continent's countries, will begin its work in a few weeks. According to Benhamed, Algeria is "seriously preparing" to work within the framework of this organization.

In February, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that the production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine would begin in the country in about six months. In the same month, Russia's trade representative in Algeria, Ivan Nalich, told Sputnik that Algeria was showing great interest in localizing the production of this vaccine and resolving technical issues.

The vaccination campaign began in Algeria on January 30. The Sputnik V vaccine is actively being used. Vaccination is free of charge for all population groups.

Related Topics

World Technology Exports Russia Drugs Same Algeria Middle East January February Market All Industry

Recent Stories

3,822 clubs register player data

3,822 clubs register player data

15 minutes ago
 Serbia Forced to Import 5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas F ..

Serbia Forced to Import 5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Hungary - Srbijagas

2 minutes ago
 China's World Cup qualifiers against Oman, Austral ..

China's World Cup qualifiers against Oman, Australia moved to UAE

2 minutes ago
 Russia warns of strain on doctors as virus spreads ..

Russia warns of strain on doctors as virus spreads

3 minutes ago
 Over 36% surplus witnessed in Pakistan-Bangladesh ..

Over 36% surplus witnessed in Pakistan-Bangladesh trade: SBP

3 minutes ago
 China's Shijiazhuang reports 6 COVID-19 cases

China's Shijiazhuang reports 6 COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.